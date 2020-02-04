Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, Kate Bedingfield, former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 deputy campaign manager and communications director, expressed concerns about the “integrity of the process” that led to the Iowa caucuses results being delayed.

The Biden campaign wrote a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party complaining about the “considerable flaws” in the vote-reporting system. “People should be able to have faith that the process was fair,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says. https://t.co/52TX3ckU6i pic.twitter.com/6hMrWdKvn3

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: This is a letter that your campaign wrote to the Iowa Democratic Party from the general counsel and you say: “The campaign deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.” What have you heard so far?

KATE BEDINGFIELD: You see in the letter we have real concerns about the integrity of the process and I think there were significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern. You obviously had the app failure, the app that precinct captains were using to report in their results, failed. You had the phone system where precinct captains got — there were reports of them getting frustrated, not being able to report results, hanging up. And then you have the presidential preference cards, which are essentially the paper trail for the app, which we already know failed.

I think taken together, those are significant concerns, I think they should raise concerns for voters and election integrity is obviously of the utmost importance. We really want to make sure that the Iowa Democratic Party addresses this before they put out official data.