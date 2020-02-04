Iowa Democrats on Tuesday told presidential campaigns they would release the majority of Monday night’s caucus results in the afternoon, according to reports.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price spoke to campaign representatives on a conference call announcing the plan to release about 50 percent of the results by 4:00 p.m. CST.

The decision could be challenged in court by some presidential campaigns, demanding a full count before the results are released.

.@merica & @jeffzeleny report it won't be all of the results – but a majority. "more than 50%" — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) February 4, 2020

Iowa party officials are holding a call with the campaigns. Troy Price tells them he'll put out about *50%* of results at 4 p.m. today. There are objections. He won't say when the rest are coming. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 4, 2020

Democrats were infuriated by the news on Monday evening that the system to report the results of the caucus had failed, leaving campaigns uncertain of who had actually won.

The Iowa state party cited troubles with the new process to record the caucus results, including a new app that was reporting result data incorrectly.

“While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system,” party officials said in a Tuesday morning statement.