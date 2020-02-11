Live Updates*** New Hampshire Primary Results

New Hampshire holds the nation’s first-in-the-nation presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News throughout the evening for live updates. All times eastern.

7:51 PM (12% reporting): Sanders 27.7, Buttigieg 22.4, Klobuchar 20.9

7:50 PM: Interesting framing:

The 2 leading Democrats when put up against Trump (according to yesterday's Quinnipiac Poll): Sanders 51%, Trump 43%. Bloomberg 51%, Trump 42%. So should Dems put up a Democratic Socialist or an Oligarchic Capitalist to run against an Authoritarian Sociopath? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 12, 2020

7:45 PM:

NEW: A senior official from the Yang campaign says tonight’s speech will offer clarity on Andrew Yang’s path forward. The campaign hopes to offer an forward-looking, optimistic message centered on the grassroots movement they have built.#FITN #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/dVPJHY1n1z — Nicole Sganga 🗳 (@NicoleSganga) February 12, 2020

7:40 PM: Potentially disastrous night for Warren/Biden:

I'm not even sure Biden or Warren will break 10% in NH. It's one thing to finish 4th/5th, but it's another thing entirely to finish this far back. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

7:35 PM: Klobuchar likely to exceed expectations:

Why might Klobuchar do better than expected tonight? A whopping 48% of voters said they made up their mind in the past few days (up from 25% in 2016, 38% in 2008), per NBC News exits. And 32% said the debate was an "important" factor in their decision, 16% said "most important" — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) February 11, 2020

7:28 PM: Sanders leading with 3% reporting. Buttigieg and Klobuchar battling for second.

Folks yelling “I believe that Pete will win!” here at ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩’s event in Nashua pic.twitter.com/w2q24V1wek — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) February 12, 2020

7:10 PM: Much more scrutiny….

As New Hampshire voters made their way to the polls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar faced questions about a murder case she once oversaw as a prosecutor, in which a black teen was sentenced to life. The AP uncovered questionable police tactics in the Minnesota case. https://t.co/190zW4aZfR — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2020

"This momentum has even caught her campaign staff off-guard."@rachelvscott reports that "something has happened in the last 48 hours…people have told me that they're giving Amy Klobuchar a second look." https://t.co/E7mDc03IQe #fitn pic.twitter.com/OxSGDHXAmu — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 12, 2020

7:00 PM: Most polls now closed in New Hampshire.

If they were going to rely on a bunch of clueless non-Iowans to be precinct captains in Iowa, it would have been better to lower expectations in Iowa and focus on New Hampshire.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. 🙏 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

6:35 PM: The first polls close at the top of the hour. Sanders comes in as the favorite, but he may have to be “beat the spread,” so to speak, because of the media’s biases against him.

Biden already on the plane to South Carolina. Says it all:

Joe Biden fundraising email landing just after 6pm — as he is in the air to South Carolina: "My team tells me we need another $120,000 before 8 pm in order to fully execute our Get Out the Vote efforts in the Granite State." pic.twitter.com/k1HPrzhaeZ — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 11, 2020

Klobuchar must be getting the types of voters Biden needs. Looks like she–and her record–will get a lot more scrutiny…

Oh my — @Bakari_Sellers on Klobuchar: “disrespectful” and “not even trying” with black voters. “Is she even running for President?” Says she’s even worse than Pete with black voters. — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 11, 2020

6:30 PM: CNN reports a lot of new voter registrations in crucial Dover. CNN’s Miguel Marquez says most of the people he has spoken to were for Sanders.

6:25 PM: Exit Polls: 81% of Democrats are ANGRY with the Trump administration.

Early exit poll reveals 81% of Democratic voters say they are angry as they cast ballots in first-in-the nation New Hampshire primary. Listen: https://t.co/Dw0cHZqOf8 — CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) February 11, 2020

NBC exit poll: 11% of voters 18-29 in New Hampshire (was 19% in 2016). (corrected from earlier) — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 11, 2020

NEW EXIT POLLING: There is majority support (almost six in 10) in NH for a government health care plan that would replace private insurance for everyone. And for making public colleges tuition free –roughly two-thirds support. Via Jen De Pinto, @CBSNews — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) February 11, 2020

NEW: Preliminary results from NH exit poll show that 45% of voters in early results are Independents; that compares with 40% in 2016 While Bernie won Independents big in '16, that was a 2-person race, how they break in a multi-candidate race will be key — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) February 11, 2020

Interesting: Warren scales back while attacking Sanders.

More from Warren memo on Sanders: "In New Hampshire, he is on track to receive around half of his 2016 vote share as well. And he hasn’t yet faced the scrutiny of his record that will surely come with any further rise." https://t.co/Rpq4YVmUeU — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 11, 2020

NEWS: The Warren campaign is pulling their money off of television in South Carolina, per a source. They’re moving that money, plus some additional funds, towards television ads in Nevada and Maine, plus some radio and print ads in S.C. — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 11, 2020

.@ewarren greeted Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden supporters outside of a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, polling location after she said hello/took pics and brought donuts to her own volunteers pic.twitter.com/VGcz6sPndx — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) February 11, 2020

Last-Minute GOTV Efforts in the Granite State: