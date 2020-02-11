***Live Updates*** New Hampshire Primary Results

Bernie Sanders: from leftist fringe to Democratic mainstream
New Hampshire holds the nation’s first-in-the-nation presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News throughout the evening for live updates. All times eastern.

7:51 PM (12% reporting): Sanders 27.7, Buttigieg 22.4, Klobuchar 20.9

7:50 PM: Interesting framing:

7:45 PM:

7:40 PM: Potentially disastrous night for Warren/Biden:

7:35 PM: Klobuchar likely to exceed expectations:

7:28 PM: Sanders leading with 3% reporting. Buttigieg and Klobuchar battling for second.

7:10 PM: Much more scrutiny….

7:00 PM: Most polls now closed in New Hampshire.

If they were going to rely on a bunch of clueless non-Iowans to be precinct captains in Iowa, it would have been better to lower expectations in Iowa and focus on New Hampshire.

6:35 PM: The first polls close at the top of the hour. Sanders comes in as the favorite, but he may have to be “beat the spread,” so to speak, because of the media’s biases against him.

Biden already on the plane to South Carolina. Says it all:

Klobuchar must be getting the types of voters Biden needs. Looks like she–and her record–will get a lot more scrutiny…

 

 

6:30 PM: CNN reports a lot of new voter registrations in crucial Dover. CNN’s Miguel Marquez says most of the people he has spoken to were for Sanders.

6:25 PM: Exit Polls: 81% of Democrats are ANGRY with the Trump administration.

Interesting: Warren scales back while attacking Sanders.

 

Last-Minute GOTV Efforts in the Granite State:

 

