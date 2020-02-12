Donald Trump Accuses Robert Mueller of Lying to Congress

President Donald Trump accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday of lying to Congress.

“Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!” Trump wrote on Twitter, thanking Attorney General Bill Barr for stepping in to reduce the recommended sentence for political operative Roger Stone.

It was unclear what part of Mueller’s testimony Trump was referring to.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted.”

In November, Stone was found guilty on seven counts including obstruction, witness tampering, and lying to Congress.

Trump expressed outrage after learning that the Justice Department prosecutor recommended seven to nine years of prison for Stone.

#RogerStone Senior DOJ official tells @CBSNews Department was shocked to see sentencing recommendation Stone case. This is not what was briefed to Dept. The Dept. believes recommendation is extreme, excessive, grossly disproportionate to offenses…#DEVELOPING — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 11, 2020

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” Trump wrote. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation on Tuesday for 87 to 108 months, which overruled the prosecutors in the case.

The four prosecutors withdrew from the Stone case in protest.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2020.