Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is open to endorsing President Trump’s reelection campaign despite the president’s recent criticism of him.

Manchin believes Trump can still be a “tremendous president” and said he hoped to reconcile their relationship despite his vote to remove him from office, the Democrat recently told Politico.

“I don’t rule anything out. I really don’t rule anything out. I’m always going to be for what’s best for my country. Everybody can change. Maybe the president will change, you know? Maybe that uniter will come out, versus the divider,” he commented.

Saturday, President Trump tweeted his frustration regarding Manchin’s vote:

Can’t say I mind the fact that the great people of West Virginia are furious at their puppet Democrat Senator, Joe Manchin. They will never forget his phony vote on the Impeachment Hoax. All he had to do is read the Transcripts, sadly, which he wouldn’t understand anyway….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Saturday evening, Manchin responded by touting his record. He also said he had thoroughly reviewed the transcripts:

I’ve read the transcripts thoroughly & listened to the witnesses under oath. Where I come from a person accused defends themselves with witnesses and evidence. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 9, 2020

Monday, the lawmaker claimed he was willing to put aside their differences and work together, according to Breitbart News.

“I still want to work with you. I want you to succeed,” he stated, adding, “He can call me all the names he wants to; it makes him look like an immature adult. And I hope he rises above that. I really would. I think it’s best for our country.”

To some, it may seem odd that Manchin would support the president who tried to defeat him in 2018. However, the senator forgave him one week later, the Politico report said.

“It’s not different when he wanted to have lunch the week after I was elected. And he said: ‘I knew we couldn’t beat you.’ And I said: ‘it wasn’t for lack of trying.’ Boom, it’s over, let it go. I did. I’m asking him to do the same thing I did. He tried to remove me,” he recalled.

By the time November rolls around, Manchin may be neutral, depending on whom the Democrats nominate, but he said he wanted to see the president change, the article stated.

“I’m looking for that person that has heart and soul and compassion,” he concluded.