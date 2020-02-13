Watch: Protester Steals Mic at Political Rally for Michael Bloomberg

A woman interrupted a political rally for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday, jumping on stage and yelling into the microphone on the podium before she was escorted out by security.

“Bloomberg is trying to buy this election,” she yelled. “That is not democracy, that is plutocracy!”

Protester at Bloomberg Rally: “Bloomberg is trying to buy this Election. That is not Democracy! That is plutocracy!” pic.twitter.com/ZrGKQVSDxN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2020

The event occurred at a Bloomberg rally in Tennessee, as a surrogate for the former New York Mayor tried to warm up the crowd.

The crowd booed the woman as security tried to get her off stage as the audio to the microphone was cut.

One man chanted “You the thief!” at her as she was escorted out.

Bloomberg has spent over $200 million of his own money on organizing and advertising since launching his campaign in November.

After taking the stage, Bloomberg boasted he had 500 people in a second room at his rally and 400 additional people outside.

“I’m sorry, but we never expected a crowd this big,” he said. “I’m so flattered.”