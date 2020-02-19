Fact Check: Michael Bloomberg Falsely Claims He Had Change of Heart on Stop-and-Frisk in Office

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg participates in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Claim: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg falsely claimed that he had a change of heart about stop-and-frisk, reducing the practice in his third term as mayor.

Verdict: False. Bloomberg vigorously defended stop-and-frisk, both in court and in public speeches, including in an interview a month before he launched his 2020 campaign.

What Bloomberg said:

What happened, however, was it got out of control. And when we discovered, I discovered, that we were doing many, many, too many stop and frisks, we cut 95 percent of it out.

What Really happened:

Bloomberg was forced to end stop-and-frisk in 2013 after a court order to stop it was issued by Shira Scheindlin, a federal judge.

