The Moment the Ninth Democrat Presidential Debate Went Off the Rails

Democrat candidates running for president spent the ninth Democrat debate in New Hampshire attacking each other to the point where the debate seemed to have lost its meaning.

NBC’s Democrat debate moderators struggled to control the debate from the beginning as each candidate tried to diminish the other and attack the rising former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who took the presidential primary debate stage for the first time.

Debate moderator Lester Holt resorted to repeating, “Hello! Hello! Hello!” several times at one point as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) were both speaking at once and the other candidates tried to edge in on the conversation.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) finally emerged from the squabble into the debate conversation by defending Klobuchar, who came under heavy fire from Buttigieg for forgetting the name of the Mexican president.