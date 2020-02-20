Hundreds Camp Out Overnight Before Colorado Trump Rally

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s die-hard supporters have been camping out since Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs, braving the elements and staying out overnight in the hopes of securing a good spot for the rally.

The line for the rally began Wednesday morning and is expected to go on until the rally’s start time at 5 p.m. local time.

Many of those standing in line brought sleeping bags, tents, and space heaters to take some of the chill off the weather, which dipped down into the teens, KXRM reported.

Doors at the event space open at 1 p.m. Those who do not manage to get one of the coveted seats inside the venue will be able to watch from an outdoor screen in an overflow area.

While supporters began gathering in Colorado on Wednesday, Trump was holding another rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where he honored World War II veteran Irvin Julian.

“I don’t know if he knows it. He’s right now the hottest celebrity in the world. Maybe even hotter than Trump,” the president said.

At Thursday’s rally, Trump is expected to meet yet another World War II veteran. Breitbart News reported that retired Marine Corps Cpl. Don Whipple, 94, is set to meet Trump at the Thursday rally.