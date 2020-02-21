Live Updates*** Trump Holds Vegas Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday afternoon rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3:40 PM: Trump rips MSDNC and Comcast. He says Comcast is “rotten for our country.” He says Comcast is a “TERRIBLE company” run by terrible people.

3:38 PM: Trump wonders why Bloomberg didn’t bring up Pocahontas’ fake heritage when she was “yelling at him.” Trump says Pocahontas won the debate because she was hitting Mike “too hard” and “he couldn’t respond.” Trump says everyone says he won the debate.

3:37 PM: Trump says the Democrats tried to overturn the last election and it end up in a “big, fat failure.” Trump says any poll the fake news gives you is a “fake.” But he says he was leading by many points in a mainstream Wisconsin poll.

3:35 PM: Trump says Democrats like Hillary Clinton are “sick” for saying Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein are Russian agents. Trump talks about how Democrats think about how Putin wants Trump to get elected. A very weird pivot after the Miracle on Ice celebration. Trump says he wants to get along with Russia, China because “who the hell wants conflict.”

3:31 PM: Coach Herb Brooks’ daughter gets on stage as Trump gives Eruzione some time to honor the late coach. He says there was never a moment when the players didn’t respect Brooks. Sign of a great leader. Brooks’ daughter says, in her personal opinion, he would have been a Trump fan.

3:30 PM: Trump again saying he doesn’t get how Parasite got best picture.

3:26 PM: The Vegas Golden Knights flew 14 members of the Miracle on Ice team to honor them. Trump calls captain Mike Eruzione to say a few words. He can’t quite pronounce his last name. Nearly all of the players are wearing red KAG caps.

3:22 PM: Trump marks the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice. Trump already whining/complaining hat he won’t get thanked in eight years for helping to bring back the Olympics.

3:19 PM: Trump gets on stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center to get the rally started. Trump says Democrats have a big election tomorrow but he’s already won the state. Trump says he hates to say that Democrats will have a lot of problems tomorrow because their “computers are all messed up” like Iowa. Trump mocks Democrats–“They can’t count votes.” Trump says he has a beautiful building down the road and loves the state. Trump predicts a “big landslide” in Nevada.

3:10 PM: Trump is getting ready to take the stage.

2:55 PM: Pence tells Trump supporters to wear red MAGA hats to the next Las Vegas Raiders game. Raiders are one of teams, along with the Patriots and the Titans, reportedly in the running to sign Tom Brady.

2:36 PM: Mike Pence takes the stage to get the rally started. “What a month it has been,” Pence says. Record Republican turnout in Iowa. Historic State of the Union address. Trump received more votes in New Hampshire than any incumbent president in 30 years. The United States Senate cleared Trump on all charges and justice was served/Constitution defended. He says Trump was “acquitted forever.”

