Live Updates*** Dems Caucus in Nevada

Democrats in Nevada will caucus on Saturday. The caucuses will begin at 3 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

3:40 PM: Reports of low turnout due to early voting:

This is the gym of Rancho High School in East Las Vegas, a predominantly working class community and which was advertised by the Nevada Dem party as a good site to be at on caucus day. It is apparently a bust due to early voting. https://t.co/PXYWvKS47l — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) February 22, 2020

3:05 PM: Early entrance polls showing Sanders winning a majority of the Hispanic vote and Biden winning a plurality of the African American vote.

Nevada entrance poll (early vote wave) White

Sanders 31%

Buttigieg 18%

Klobuchar 13%

Warren13%

Biden 12% Hispanic

Sanders 51%

Biden 13%

Buttigieg 10%

Steyer 9%

Warren 8%

Klobuchar 6% Black

Biden 36%

Sanders 25%

Steyer 13%

Warren 13%

Klobuchar 3%

Buttigieg 2% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 22, 2020

2:45 PM: Steyer setting expectations:

Tom Steyer was here. He’s campaigned hard in Nevada. Told me he expects to come second or third in the state. /2 — Tamsin McMahon (@tamsinrm) February 22, 2020

2:35 PM: Caucuses begin at the top of the hour.

Iowa has coin flips, Nevada has a deck of cards for ties:

Breaking a tie with a deck of cards? #NevadaCaucus https://t.co/TGIvC1wCPf — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) February 22, 2020

Incredible energy in the @MandalayBay employee dining room only hours before the #NevadaCaucus is set to begin! Thank you to the staff, volunteers & @Culinary226 for ensuring workers can make their voices heard! pic.twitter.com/t9FUoA6ARy — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) February 22, 2020

What issues are motivating Latino voters in Nevada? Our reporter ⁦@SuzGamboa⁩ is on the ground and has spoken to Latino voters participating in the #NevadaCaucus. Latinos make up 20% of Nevada’s voters. https://t.co/JxgB9keh7M — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) February 22, 2020

Pete Buttigieg stopped by Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas to greet caucus goers ahead of today’s Nevada Caucuses. pic.twitter.com/xviLcWlIrs — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 22, 2020

Interesting:

Heard from a campaign that party officials told them there aren't enough volunteers to be precinct chairs so they're asking campaigns to provide them, setting up a conflict of interest (and probably benefits Sanders, who'll have volunteers everywhere). DM if you're at a caucus. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 22, 2020

The #NVcaucus formally begins at noon pacific, but Sen. @BernieSanders is wheels down in El Paso, TX for the first of four Texas rallies his campaign has scheduled weekend. https://t.co/OTr1sFybJH — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 22, 2020

Warren with huge fundraising haul, probably with an assist from Bloomberg:

I want every person who pitches in a few bucks to our campaign to know: I’m deeply grateful for you. Together, we’re building a movement to put power in the hands of the people. Chip in now to keep up the momentum. https://t.co/mjkNrZp4CC https://t.co/dyZ1pUayKf — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 22, 2020

Biden still still with zero wins in three presidential runs.

.@JoeBiden tells me win or lose, he’s moving on to Super Tuesday On Russia: “what I'm surprised about is..why they didn't tell me & other people what's going on here” “Putin doesn't want me to be the nominee because he knows I know him. He knows I will not take any of his guff” pic.twitter.com/komVnqR39m — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) February 22, 2020

Nevada Dems bragging about registering new Democrats.