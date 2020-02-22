***Live Updates*** Dems Caucus in Nevada

The Associated Press

Democrats in Nevada will caucus on Saturday. The caucuses will begin at 3 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

3:40 PM: Reports of low turnout due to early voting:

3:05 PM: Early entrance polls showing Sanders winning a majority of the Hispanic vote and Biden winning a plurality of the African American vote.

2:45 PM: Steyer setting expectations:

2:35 PM: Caucuses begin at the top of the hour.

Iowa has coin flips, Nevada has a deck of cards for ties:

Interesting:

Warren with huge fundraising haul, probably with an assist from Bloomberg:

 

Biden still still with zero wins in three presidential runs.

Nevada Dems bragging about registering new Democrats.

.

