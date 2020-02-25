Joe Biden Promises to Get Black Woman on the Supreme Court

Joe Biden promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if elected president during Tuesday’s Democrat debate in Charleston, SC, emphasizing his pledge with two declarations of “Not a joke!”

Biden offered his remarks at the conclusion of the event when CBS’s Gayle King asked all the Democrat presidential candidates what the public’s “biggest misconceptions” about them are and what their personal mottos are.

Biden replied, “The fact is, what we should be doing, we talked about the Supreme Court. I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure, and in fact, get – Not a joke! Not a joke! – I push very hard for that.”

The audience applauded Biden’s call for applying racial considerations in Supreme Court appointments.

Biden added, “My mother’s motto was, she said, ‘You’re defined by your courage. You’re redeemed by your loyalty.’ I am loyal. I do what I say.”

“I have more hair than I think I do,” concluded Biden when asked about the biggest popular misconceptions about him.

