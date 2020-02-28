Live Updates*** Trump Holds South Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in South Carolina.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

7:33 PM: Trump now talking about killing al-Baghdadi and Soleimani as the crowd chants “USA!” He says as they keep winning, Washington Democrats like “Nervous Nancy” and “Cryin’ Chuck” are “losing their minds.” He calls them a “bunch of losers.” Trump is now mocking “Mr. Impeachment” Tom Steyer who spent millions and millions in Iowa and didn’t even get one percent.

7:30 PM: Trump now mocking Biden for not knowing where he is during his campaign appearances. He says “it would be the end of the road” if he did it once. He says they love to say “Trump has lost it.” He mocks Biden for all of his mistakes and says he couldn’t get away with a “fraction” of Biden’s gaffes/mistakes.

Now back to the lowest unemployment rate in South Carolina’s history.

7:26 PM: Trump says he is doing well at the polls despite the “worst presidential harassment in history.” He now talks about young African-American leaders meeting with him at the White House. He says they all would prefer to be called “black Americans” instead of “African Americans.” He’s now joking about 25-year term limits.

7:35 PM: Trump says the Democrats’ open-borders policies threaten the health and well-being of all Americans.

7:23 PM: Trump says he created a White House virus task force. He says it is a “big thing.” He says he wanted $2.5 million but Democrats wanted $8.5 million. Trump says we must understand that “border security is also health security.” He says the wall has “gone up like magic.”

7:22 PM: Trump, having some problems pronouncing words tonight, says the Democrats’ single talking point is that it’s Trump’s fault even though he bought America critical time with his travel restrictions that Democrats criticized.

7:21 PM: Trump says the US is prepared for the worst but hopefully it will amount to very little. Trump says he ordered the suspension of foreign nationals who have recently been in China from entering the United States.

7:16 PM: Trump says he just learned that around 35,000 people a year die from the flu. He again says he had no clue about that number. He says the US has lost “nobody” yet to coronavirus but it doesn’t mean we won’t. He says the press is in “hysteria mode.” Trump says Democrats are “willing to hurt the country” to take down Trump.

7:15 PM: Trump says Democrats have “politicized the coronavirus.” He says “they have no clue” because “they can’t count their votes in Iowa.”

7:10 PM: Trump starts the rally by saying: “All I can say is that the fake news just doesn’t get it!” He says the fake news media still don’t get it. Trump talking about being the midst of the “great American comeback.” He says jobs are booming, incomes are souring, factories are returning, poverty is plummeting, confidence is souring, and the military is being rebuilt. He says the radical left Democrats in DC are “trying to burn it all down.” Trump says they have spent the last three years to “erase your ballots and overthrow our democracy.” Trump says they have exposed the far-left’s corruption and exposed their sinister schemes. He says let’s see what comes in the next couple of months.

The crowd here has been waiting for hours for President Trump. At this point, they are on their feet, waving signs and dancing along to the music playing on the speakers. Right now, that tune is "Macho Man" by the Village People. #TrumpRallySC #SC2020 — Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) February 29, 2020

7:07 PM: Trump now taking the stage to get the rally started.

7:03 PM: Loud cheers for Sens. Graham/Scott as they go to the front of the packed arena.

6:45 PM: Massive/raucous crowd awaits Trump in South Carolina. One of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s top aides reportedly refers to the Palmetto State as “Trumpistan.”

Pres Trump steps off Air Force One in North Charleston, SC, accompanied by South Carolina Senators @LindseyGrahamSC and @SenatorTimScott. pic.twitter.com/4aiaEWTdnY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 28, 2020

On my way to the Great State of South Carolina. See everyone soon! #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/cjzElGNyDN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Will be in the Great State of South Carolina tonight, 7:00 P.M., for a really BIG Rally. Best place to be is a Trump Rally. See you later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

If Trump really fears facing Biden in the general election, wouldn’t he be building up Steyer?

To the people of South Carolina, Tom Steyer is a joke, laughed at by everyone, a total incompetent. He made money in coal, now he “hates” coal. Did you see him fawning over Crazy Bernie? Has no chance, a loser for South Carolina, doesn’t deserve your vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Folks have been camped out here for over 24 hours at this point on the parking lot of the North Charleston Colosseum awaiting the Trump Rally. pic.twitter.com/lhXRJGF8b8 — WCBD (@WCBD) February 28, 2020

These are some BRAVE souls y’all. We are live from the North Charleston Coliseum this A.M. where people have been camped out waiting for President Trump’s rally at 7 P.M. @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/cO3vQXeX0O — Brooke Schwieters (@Reporter_Brooke) February 28, 2020

The lines are long as people wait for the doors to open at the North Charleston Coliseum ahead of tonight's President Trump rally. MORE HERE: https://t.co/dwq5PpOF3y pic.twitter.com/tLCcBMOrqZ — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) February 28, 2020

President Trump supporters have been outside the North Charleston Coliseum since yesterday evening. Crowds are growing as they wait for his arrival. @abcnews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/IpmSe0RhVX — Daniel Michener (@DanMichenerWCIV) February 28, 2020