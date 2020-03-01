Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) raised a whopping $46.5 million in campaign cash in February, and he is using the cash to plan television ad buys in nine states.

The Sanders campaign announced Sunday that it would be buying television ads in states slated to hold primaries later this month, including Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Florida, Mississippi, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, and Washington.

The February haul is nearly double what his campaign raised in January, which was $25 million, and comes at a time when the Sanders campaign claimed victory or showed strong showings in the early 2020 Democrat presidential nomination contests to take the lead in terms of delegates.

Sanders also leads all his fellow Democrat candidates in terms of individual donors, beating all his non-billionaire rivals in fundraising.

The Sanders campaign said it is already running ads in 12 out of the 14 Super Tuesday states that are set to vote this week. If his campaign shows a strong performance in California or Texas, it will be a critical push for the campaign to receive a majority of delegates necessary to win the Democratic nomination.

The Sanders campaign was not the only campaign to receive an influx of cash in February. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) raised $29 million in February, according to an announcement from her campaign Sunday.

Sanders’ popularity in Super Tuesday states seems to be holding up in the polls as well. A Morning Consult poll released Friday showed that Sanders is leading among Super Tuesday voters by double-digits.