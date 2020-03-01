Pete Buttigieg Spent over $75 Million on Failed Campaign

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent about $75 million on his failed presidential campaign, according to federal election records.

The campaign finance report filed on January 30, showed Pete Buttigieg spent $74,859,527 on his campaign, according to Open Secrets. The candidate likely spent millions more ahead of the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries as well as Nevada and South Carolina before announcing his decision to drop out on March 1. The Buttigieg campaign raised six million on fundraising in January and four million since winning the Iowa caucus in February.

“Tonight, I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency,” Buttigieg said on Sunday in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg was a disciplined fundraiser, racking up a total of $81,490,817 as of January, often from wealthy donors that earned him derision from some of his fellow Democrat candidates.

He greatly outspent other failed presidential candidates although they dropped out earlier in the race.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spent over $25 million on her failed presidential campaign, and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) spent about $14 million on his attempt to win the presidency. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) spent over $14 million.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, who announced his decision to drop out on Saturday, easily outspent Buttigieg by spending $252 million.