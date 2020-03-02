Amy Klobuchar Spent over $30 Million on Failed Presidential Campaign

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) spent over $30 million on her failed presidential campaign, according to federal election records.

Open Secrets, a non-partisan group that tracks financial contributions in politics and public policy, shows Klobuchar raised $34,188,150 and spent $31,325,026 as of January 30. The figure does not include contributions after the end of January. The Minnesota Democrat took in over $2 million in the 14 hours after February’s Democrat presidential primary debate in New Hampshire.

Klobuchar announced Monday that she will suspend her campaign and endorse former Vice President Joe Biden one day before Super Tuesday. The development comes after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his White House campaign Sunday evening.

Buttigieg, who is likely to also endorse Biden, spent at least $75 million on his failed bid.