Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden for President

Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democrat presidential nominating contest ahead of Super Tuesday.

“Joe Biden’s strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence,” Reid said in a statement. “Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion. I believe Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about.”

Reid’s endorsement comes after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who suspended her presidential campaign earlier Monday, said that she will support Biden. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also dropped out of the race, is expected to back the former vice president as well.

