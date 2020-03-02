Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in North Carolina right before Democrats vote in the Super Tuesday primaries.
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.
—
6:45 PM: Another raucous crowd awaits Trump at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte:
“I think it’s very safe," President Trump says when asked if it is safe to hold a campaign rally amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/GgeXT6FOna
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 2, 2020
TRUMP RALLY: This was the line about an hour after doors opened at Bojangles' Coliseum in North Carolina where President Trump will hold a rally at 7 p.m. tonight. https://t.co/snMaYRH5om pic.twitter.com/fWaJEiU5Vm
— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 2, 2020
Departing for the Great State of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/BjnyTnnHUt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020
North Carolina is READY for President @realDonaldTrump!#TrumpRallyCharlotte pic.twitter.com/WofUBtn402
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 2, 2020
The cold temperatures could not keep away @realDonaldTrump supporters here in Charlotte.
Already a long line wrapped around the Bojangles Coliseum ahead of Monday's "Keep America Great" Rally from @POTUS.#TrumpRallyCharlotte pic.twitter.com/pqCBE7OI4Q
— Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) March 2, 2020
Daybreak shows how the line has been building all night in Charlotte
for @realDonaldTrump rally today. So far several hundred deep and still steadily building.
Trump expected to talk about job creation in North Carolina since he's been in office at rally. Doors at 3p. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Uym2h7nZbO
— Anne Marie Hagerty WBTV (@AnneMarieWBTV) March 2, 2020
President Donald Trump will be in Charlotte tomorrow. Supporters are already lining up at Bojangles Coliseum. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/BGsfgpIJz8
— Lexi Wilson (@lawilson3) March 2, 2020
The line is growing outside of Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte ahead of president Donald Trump’s rally here tonight. One woman has been camping since Thursday to secure her spot. Doors open at 3, the president will speak at 7. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/pXYdgJYNfR
— Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) March 2, 2020
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.