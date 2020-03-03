***Live Updates*** Super Tuesday Results

Biden aims to blunt Sanders bid in Super Tuesday primaries
AFP

Fourteen states and one territory (Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia) will hold Super Tuesday primaries today.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern. First polls close at 7 PM ET.

  • Virginia (99 delegates): Biden projected to win.
  • Vermont (16): Sanders projected to win.
  • North Carolina (110): Biden projected to win.
  • American Samoa (6): Bloomberg projected to win.

 

7:45 PM: Bloomberg projected to win American Samoa:

 

Will Gabbard qualify for the next debate?

7:40 PM: Trump mocking “Mini Mike.” Bloomberg looks like he’s trying to eat a “W” like Jameis Winston before Super Tuesday. American Samoa looks like the only “W.”

7:30 PM: Polls closed in North Carolina. Biden immediately projected to win North Carolina.

7:29 PM: Bloomberg could win American Samoa:

7:25 PM: Warren winless so far:

7:15 PM: Key freshman House Dem endorses Biden:

7:10 PM: Black Dems in Virginia overwhelmingly voted for Biden:

7:05 PM: Bad numbers for Bloomberg:

7:00 PM: Polls now closed in Vermont and Virginia. Results should be coming in soon. Biden projected to win Virginia. Sanders projected to win Vermont.

6:58 PM: Sanders campaign has been the only one with a consistent message:

6:42 PM: Dems very angry at Trump. Anger motivates people to vote.

6:39 PM: Hillary still speaking out against Bernie:

6:30 PM: Polls close in Virginia and Vermont at the top of the hour. Polls close in North Carolina at 7:30 PM.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.