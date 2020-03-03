Report: AOC Top Adviser Corbin Trent Suddenly Leaves Campaign

A top adviser to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has suddenly left her campaign, according to a report on Tuesday.

The New York Post reported that the spokesman for the freshman lawmaker’s campaign, Corbin Trent, revealed that he was leaving when a reporter contacted him on Sunday.

Trent also removed his affiliation with AOC from his Twitter account and referred all questions to Ocasio-Cortez’s current campaign manager, Rebecca Rodriguez, who declined to comment.

Trent was part of Ocasio-Cortez’s orbit when she shocked everyone in the political world with her surprise victory over then-incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in 2018, to then become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Trent, who had declined further comments about his departure on Tuesday, said he works as a paid staffer on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign.

Trent was Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director before she reassigned him to work on her re-election campaign in summer 2019. The move was to replace her chief-of-staff, Saikat Chakrabati, who departed to work for a group that focused on climate change issues.