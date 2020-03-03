Trump Calls Out Bloomberg over Finger-Licking Video

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called out former Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his lack of manners at a campaign stop in Virginia.

A Bloomberg campaign video featured the former mayor reaching into a box of what appeared to be pizza and ripping the crust off while putting it back in the box and then licking his fingers. He later touched a container of coffee, prompting criticism on social media.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!”

Bloomberg’s Twitter account, which frequently responds to attacks from Trump, did not have a response.