Despite Super Tuesday, Warren Announces Saturday Town Hall in Arizona

The results for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Super Tuesday gave her just 50 delegates but the 2020 presidential candidate has announced she will hold a town hall in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday as part of her campaign swing through several states.

Warren finished third in her home state of Massachusetts.

The local CBS affiliate reported the news as the nation awaited the voting results from 14 states and American Samoa:

Sen. Warren’s town hall is being held at the Mesa Amphitheatre near Center Street and University Drive. Doors are expected to open to the public at 9:30 a.m., and the event will begin 11:30 a.m. The event will be held outside.

Arizona Central also reported Warren is determined to stay in the race:

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to hold a town hall in Mesa on Saturday, signaling her plans to remain in the rapidly thinning field after Super Tuesday.

The outdoor event will be the two-term Massachusetts senator’s second public rally of the campaign in Arizona and will come eight days before the March 15 debate in Phoenix that will likely feature the smallest group of candidates yet.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter