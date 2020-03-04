President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropping out of the Democrat presidential primary race, saying the billionaire’s failed campaign is his “worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life.”

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president predicted Bloomberg will terminate senior campaign aide Tim O’Brien, author of the book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, for encouraging him to run for the White House.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg will now FIRE Tim O’Brien, and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS. This has been the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life…and now on to Sleepy Joe!” he wrote.

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg will now FIRE Tim O’Brien, and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS. This has been the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life…and now on to Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, Bloomberg announced that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg, who spent over $600 million of his own money on his failed campaign, said he was dropping out because he no longer saw a path to win his party’s nomination after a dismal performance on Super Tuesday.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists. But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden. I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.”

His departure comes after only winning the territory of American Samoa and earning only a few dozen delegates in several other primary contests. Conversely, Biden had a strong evening, winning Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. Former Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won his home state of Vermont, California, Colorado, and Utah.