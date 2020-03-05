Bloomberg’s ‘Billion Dollar Army’ Uncertain After Campaign Collapse

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, ended his bid for the presidency on Wednesday, but what is uncertain is what will happen to all of his highly-paid staffers he promised to pay for regardless of a win or a loss.

The latecomer to the Democrat field hired at least 2,400 campaign staffers, telling some of them in an emotional address in New York that he could not win the election.

Bloomberg has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and has vowed to spend all he can to defeat President Donald Trump in November. His spending of $600 million on his failed campaign is a fraction of his total net worth, however, which is $61.9 billion as of Thursday afternoon, according to Forbes.

The billionaire will be working with his attorneys to figure out how he can use his vast campaign apparatus, whether it is through a personal super PAC or by some other means.

The campaign spent lavishly on ads, field offices, staffers, and even hired its own in-house tech firm.

Field organizers were paid $35,000 per year while the campaign set aside $750,000 on meals alone. Staffers were outfitted with Bloomberg terminals and Apple products.

The former New York City mayor has, however, said in the past he would keep on his campaign staff through his next pet project if meant he could defeat Trump.