President Donald Trump reacted Thursday to the news that Sen. Elizabeth Warren has decided to end her presidential campaign.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Since the Super Tuesday primary elections, Trump has repeatedly commented on Warren taking support from Sen. Bernie Sanders, hurting his chances in certain states.

“She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas,” Trump said. “Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

On Wednesday, Trump said there was some “bad blood” between the two candidates.

“She was really a spoiler,” he said to reporters, adding, “I think there’s a lot of bad blood there.”

Trump also mocked Warren on Tuesday after a poor performance in the Super Tuesday primaries, referring to a frequently mocked video of her trying to interact with voters by drinking a beer on Instagram during the early stages of her presidential campaign.

“Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” he wrote: