Elizabeth Warren Wasted over $89 Million on Failed Presidential Campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wasted over $89 million on her failed presidential campaign, federal election records reveal.

The campaign finance report filed on January 31, showed Warren spent $89.69 million on her campaign, according to Open Secrets.

Millions more were likely spent as Warren continued campaigning through March, spending heavily on staff and advertising until realizing there was no path to victory after the Super Tuesday contests on March 3. Warren called campaign staff Thursday to inform them of her decision to exit the race, according to several reports.

Warren never won a single state and exits the race with only 65 delegates. It is unclear whether she will endorse her rivals former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Democrat presidential candidates have already wasted over one billion dollars on failed campaigns, according to campaign finance records and other reports.

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg exited the race after spending $600 million, billionaire Tom Steyer spent $252 million before dropping out. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent over $75 million and Sen. Kamala Harris spent over $38 million.