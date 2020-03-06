Donald Trump: People Did Not Like ‘Very Mean’ Elizabeth Warren

President Donald Trump dismissed a reporter’s notion at the White House on Friday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren lost her presidential campaign because of sexism.

The reporter asked the president if sexism was a factor in Warren’s failure to gain traction in the presidential primaries.

“I think lack of talent was her problem,” Trump replied. “She had a tremendous lack of talent.”

Trump acknowledged that Warren was a good debater, pointing to her destruction of former Mayor Mike Bloomberg in two different Democrat debates.

“She destroyed Mike Bloomberg, very quickly like it was nothing,” he said. “That was easy for her.

Trump said that Warren’s lack of likability doomed her campaign.

“People don’t like her. She’s a very mean person, and people don’t like her,” he said. “People don’t want that. They like a person like me that’s not mean.”

Warren dropped out of the race on Thursday, lamenting that she had failed the girls she met on the campaign trail whom she wanted to inspire.

“One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises, and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” she said. “That’s going to be hard.”

On the trail, Warren would tell little girls she met, “I’m running for president because that’s what girls do”: