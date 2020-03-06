Bernie Sanders Demands Apology from Biden Surrogate Who Once Attacked Ann Romney

Hilary Rosen, the Democrat strategist who once attacked Ann Romney for being a stay-at-home mom, apologized Friday to Nina Turner, spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for a racially-charged shouting match on CNN.

But for the Sanders campaign, it was not enough.

The two had argued Thursday evening on Chris Cuomo’s Prime Time over the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after Turner suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden was the “white moderate” that King had warned about in his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

Rosen countered that Turner was not qualified to invoke the civil rights leader against Biden. “You don’t have that standing. I’m sorry, you don’t.”

Turner resounded angrily: “Don’t tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America. … How dare you, as a white woman.”

As the Daily Caller noted, Rosen apologized — but deleted the tweet because it referred to “angry black women,” which some readers found offensive.

Sanders demanded an apology directly from Biden on Friday afternoon:

.@JoeBiden must accept responsibility for his surrogate telling our campaign co-chair Senator @NinaTurner that she doesn't have standing to invoke the words of Dr. King. That is unacceptable and Joe must apologize to Nina and all the people of color supporting our campaign. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020

In 2012, Rosen apologized to Ann Romney, wife of then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, for mocking her by saying she had “never worked a day in her life.”

