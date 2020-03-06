Former Vice President Joe Biden is now leading Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by double digits in the Democratic presidential primary, according to a new national poll.

Friday’s Reuters-Ipsos poll found Biden with has 45 percent support among registered Democrats, while Sanders has 32 percent support. In a striking reversal, Sanders held an 11-point lead over Biden just nine days ago in the same poll. Fifty-four percent of participates said Biden has the best shot of any Democrat candidate to beat President Trump in a general election contest, while only 25 percent view Sanders as the candidate who can win.

The survey, conducted between March 4 and March 5 (Before Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dropped out), polled 568 registered Democrats. It has a five-percent margin of error.

After fourth- and fifth-place finishes to start the primary season a few weeks ago before his win in South Carolina last weekend, Biden continued his comeback Tuesday night, overtaking Sanders in the overall delegate count for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden notched wins on Super Tuesday in Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Sanders won in four states — California, Colorado, Utah, and his home state of Vermont. Biden is expected to win Maine by a slight margin, but it appears the two candidates will each win eight delegates there.

The UPI contributed to this report.