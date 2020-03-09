Bernie Sanders says he’s going to win the Democrat primary in Michigan on Tuesday, despite a new poll showing otherwise.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Sanders told host Chris Wallace, “I’m feeling good about the momentum we have. I think we’re going to do well on Tuesday, and I think we’re going to beat Biden.”

“Beat Biden in Michigan?” a seemingly surprised Wallace asked.

“Yes, I do, yeah,” Sanders responded.

Sanders was in Michigan on Sunday, holding events in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

An aerial photo over Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids shows a throng of people, estimated to be about 8,000:

A few folks from Grand Rapids came out to see Senator @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/6eeYKgooPC — Ben Hauck 🔥🌹 (@fightdenial) March 8, 2020

Later in the day, the socialist attracted 10,000 supporters on the campus of the University of Michigan, according to crowd estimates.

Sanders’ confidence may be a bluff or ill-informed, as a new poll finds a majority of Democrat primary voters support his chief rival.

WOOD TV8 reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a comfortable lead over his main opponent headed into Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary, according to a poll released Monday morning. Fifty-one percent of people polled said they would vote for Biden in Tuesday’s primary, the EPIC-MRA poll commissioned by WOOD TV8 and media partners shows. Twenty-seven percent said they would vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The EPIC-MRA poll also finds the top priority for Democrat primary voters is nominating the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

“When asked what was more important when choosing a Democratic presidential nominee, the majority of respondents — 57% — said the candidate must be able to beat Republican President Donald Trump in November,” according to WOOD TV8.

In early 2016 polling, Sanders had been trailing Hillary Clinton by an average of 21 points in the state. He went on to win by two points, the Guardian reported in March 2016.