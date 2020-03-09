Bernie Sanders Refuses to Question Joe Biden’s Mental Health

Appearing Monday at a Fox News Channel town hall event, 2020 Democrat candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declined to question former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental health amid concerns that the Democrat primary frontrunner is in decline.

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRETT BAIER: Senator, this isn’t a personal attack, but it gets to [the] question of Joe Biden’s mental acuity. It’s not something that just comes up anywhere. Democrats have brought this up, including Senator Cory Booker, who endorsed Joe Biden today.

[…]

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: ’m not going to go at that level and attack him. Joe and I have – you know, that’s for people to decide. All I can say is that Joe and I have very significant political differences and I’m not going to be making personal attacks on Joe. That’s not what I do. I think as you know, Joe’s been in the Senate and I’m been in the Senate and Congress for a long time. Joe voted for the war in Iraq.

I lead the opposition against it. Joe voted for the Wall Street bailout. I voted against it. Joe’s been on the floor of the House over the years talking about the need to cute Social Security, veterans programs, and other benefits. I have led the opposition to those cuts. Joe supported the Hyde Amendment, which would deny low income women Medicaid funds for there own reproductive needs. I strongly disagree with that approach.