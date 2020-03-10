The Democrat frontrunner for president clashed with members of a key constituency on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was visiting an auto plant under construction in Detroit when several of the workers wanted to talk about his positions on issues.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

“You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” one unionist charged.

“You’re full of shit!” Biden responded.

As another attempted to speak up, Biden ordered him twice to “shush.”

“I support the Second Amendment,” the candidate countered.

As Biden said he was going to “take your AR-14s away,” he pointed his finger in the man’s face.

“This is not okay,” the man said, creating a buffer between the finger and his face.

“Don’t tell me anything, pal. I’m going to go outside with you,” Biden threatened.

The worker continued to defend the Second Amendment and disputed Biden’s interpretation of “assault rifles.”

“Don’t be such a horse’s ass,” Biden said before he walked away.

Biden recently declared that he would appoint Robert “Beto” O’Rourke in charge of his gun policy. O’Rourke has advocated for gun confiscation via a “mandatory buyback” scheme.

Fact Check: Joe Biden is lying here. He's staunchly opposed to our 2nd amendment rights. He literally bragged about how he is going to put Beto "gun confiscation" O'Rourke in charge of gun policy if he's elected President. https://t.co/85UyuClOf8 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 10, 2020

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.