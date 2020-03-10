Joe Biden Argues with Construction Workers over Guns: ‘You’re Full of Sh*t!’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets workers as he tours the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Democrat frontrunner for president clashed with members of a key constituency on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was visiting an auto plant under construction in Detroit when several of the workers wanted to talk about his positions on issues.

“You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” one unionist charged.

“You’re full of shit!” Biden responded.

As another attempted to speak up, Biden ordered him twice to “shush.”

“I support the Second Amendment,” the candidate countered.

As Biden said he was going to “take your AR-14s away,” he pointed his finger in the man’s face.

“This is not okay,” the man said, creating a buffer between the finger and his face.

“Don’t tell me anything, pal. I’m going to go outside with you,” Biden threatened.

The worker continued to defend the Second Amendment and disputed Biden’s interpretation of “assault rifles.”

“Don’t be such a horse’s ass,” Biden said before he walked away.

Biden recently declared that he would appoint Robert “Beto” O’Rourke in charge of his gun policy. O’Rourke has advocated for gun confiscation via a “mandatory buyback” scheme.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.