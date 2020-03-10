Live Updates*** Super Tuesday Election Results

Six states (Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington) and Democrats abroad will hold primaries tonight as former Vice President Joe Biden looks to build on his wins from the last Super Tuesday primaries.

Polls begin to close in Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Missouri at 8 PM ET. Polls in Washington will be the last to close at 11 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

Mississippi (36 delegates): Biden projected to win.

Missouri (68): Biden projected to win.

8:35 PM: Michigan: Some early calls for Biden, but all polls in the state don’t close until 9 PM.

I've seen enough: Joe Biden wins the Michigan primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 11, 2020

Biden has an early 10-point lead over Sanders in Macomb County with 10.2% of precincts reporting. pic.twitter.com/0KLZ3iPLWq — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) March 11, 2020

8:09 PM: Interesting if this holds:

Sanders losing among white, non-college voters in MO, per exit poll so far. — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) March 11, 2020

8:08 PM: Van Jones spot-on here:

"Underneath the politics at the top, you've got fear at the bottom…We need a government that can help the least of these." #CNN #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/GXsW7VzgVb — Van Jones (@VanJones68) March 10, 2020

8:02 PM: Biden projected to win Missouri:

The polls close in Mississippi and Missouri, and AP immediately calls both states for Joe Biden. Margins will matter for delegates. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 11, 2020

Remember, Missouri was decided by a quarter of a point in 2016. If it's already being called at 8:02 that's very bad for Sanders. https://t.co/CNY7zRAuwW — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) March 11, 2020

Exit polls, among black voters: Mississippi

Biden 84

Sanders 13 Missouri

Biden 75

Sanders 22 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 11, 2020

8:00 PM: Biden projected to win Mississippi:

based on analysis of exit polls, @ABC projects Joe Biden will win the Mississippi Democratic primary. No projection in Missouri yet, but Biden is leading Bernie Sanders there. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 11, 2020

Mississippi has the highest percentage of black voters out of any state. NBC News exit polls report 84% of African American voters backed Biden, 13% Sanders. — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) March 11, 2020

When you're losing the African-American vote by 71% in any state, you're…not competitive in a Democratic primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 11, 2020

7:59 PM: Biden’s advisers have some more time to remind him not to pull another Biden.

NEW: @JoeBiden will deliver remarks on responding to the Coronavirus in Delaware on Thursday His previously scheduled event in Tampa later that evening has been cancelled pic.twitter.com/bWGthLNFWG — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 10, 2020

7:45 PM: Sanders campaign and allies on long lines in Michigan:

Michiganders — just 30 minutes before the polls close! If you’re in line by 8pm they have to let you vote. Go now! Those in charge are hoping you won’t vote— and if you do, that you don’t vote for Bernie. Now is the time for change. Dump Trump! Create Medicare for All! Bernie! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 10, 2020

At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, to see voters standing in long lines for hours in Michigan and around America is an outrage. Election officials must address these problems immediately, and if necessary, keep polling places open longer. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2020

7:30 PM: The first polls will close at the top of the hour, and Biden is reportedly preparing remarks about the coronavirus that he will deliver in Philadelphia this evening. Biden’s challenge will be to not stick his foot in his mouth or randomly wing parts of the speech to make voters trust him less. That’s Trump’s challenge as well.

#MichiganPrimary early exit polls: On whom voters trust most to handle a major crisis Biden 52

Sanders 32 CBS pic.twitter.com/Qs9UayWhma — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 10, 2020

NBC News: Michigan expects delays in primary results due to backlog of absentee ballots — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 10, 2020

According to early NBC News Exit Polls, black voters make up roughly two-thirds of those casting ballots in the Mississippi primary – higher than the share of black voters in South Carolina, Alabama and Virginia. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 10, 2020

Former Vice President @JoeBiden plans to speak about the coronavirus in his address tonight, a Biden senior adviser tells @DanaBashCNN. The remarks are still being written. He is also expected to address the crisis more broadly and extensively in the coming days. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) March 10, 2020

Signs have been posted on the doors of the convention center where @BernieSanders was supposed to have his event letting people know the rally has been canceled out of “concern for public health and safety” pic.twitter.com/DbGkrYUESF — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) March 10, 2020

.@JoeBiden will address the press from Philadelphia tonight at the National Constitution Center, following the cancelation of his Cleveland Rally "in accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution." — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) March 10, 2020

EXIT POLLS: Most Democrats want a nominee who “can beat Trump” #MTPDaily 59% of Democrats prefer a candidate who can “beat Trump” rather than a candidate who “agrees with you” on issues pic.twitter.com/zehiVQOGoZ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 10, 2020

Election workers in Washington taking no chances.