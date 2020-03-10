***Live Updates*** Super Tuesday Election Results

The Associated Press

Six states (Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington) and Democrats abroad will hold primaries tonight as former Vice President Joe Biden looks to build on his wins from the last Super Tuesday primaries.

Polls begin to close in Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Missouri at 8 PM ET. Polls in Washington will be the last to close at 11 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

  • Mississippi (36 delegates): Biden projected to win.
  • Missouri (68): Biden projected to win.

8:35 PM: Michigan: Some early calls for Biden, but all polls in the state don’t close until 9 PM.

8:09 PM: Interesting if this holds:

8:08 PM: Van Jones spot-on here:

8:02 PM: Biden projected to win Missouri:

8:00 PM: Biden projected to win Mississippi:

7:59 PM: Biden’s advisers have some more time to remind him not to pull another Biden.

7:45 PM: Sanders campaign and allies on long lines in Michigan:

 

 

 

7:30 PM: The first polls will close at the top of the hour, and Biden is reportedly preparing remarks about the coronavirus that he will deliver in Philadelphia this evening. Biden’s challenge will be to not stick his foot in his mouth or randomly wing parts of the speech to make voters trust him less. That’s Trump’s challenge as well.

 

Election workers in Washington taking no chances.

