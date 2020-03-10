Trump Campaign Calls for Twitter to Flag ‘Manipulated’ Biden Videos on Charlottesville

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign challenged Twitter on Monday to brand videos of the president posted by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign as manipulated.

“If Twitter is not seeking to protect Joe Biden, we urge it to correct its apparent oversight and apply its standards equally across the board,” read a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey from Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner.

The letter cited five separate videos of Trump posted by the Biden campaign that were “deceptively edited” or “doctored” to mislead viewers:

• Two separate videos of President Trump spliced together to fabricate a quote and give viewers the false impression that he called the coronavirus a “hoax.” This misinformation was previously fact-checked as false by a member of the non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network. • Two separate videos spliced together to give viewers the false impression that President Trump referred to white nationalists carrying torches as “very fine people.” In fact, 49 seconds after President Trump said those words, he said, “and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.” As one CNN anchor said, “he’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people[.]” • A video from the 2016 campaign, before Donald Trump was elected, saying, “the American Dream is dead[.]” The Biden campaign edited the clip to cut out the second part of Trump’s sentence. What then-candidate Trump actually said in 2015 was this: “Sadly, the American dream is dead, but if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and we will make America great again.”

The Trump campaign accused Twitter on Monday of creating a double standard on its new “manipulated” label for campaign videos after the platform deployed the “manipulated” label on an embarrassing video of Biden.

“In order for American elections to remain free and fair, it is critical that the Biden campaign be held to the same standard it is demanding apply to others,” the letter read.

While the viral video of Biden was clipped short on Sunday to remove context from the former vice president’s statement, the Trump campaign argued that it was “a 100 percent real, 100 percent authentic, 100 percent unedited video of Joe Biden” and said that Twitter was trying to protect the former vice president.

“[I]t appears that many people employed by Big Tech corporations in Silicon Valley are assisting the Biden campaign by instituting a special ‘Biden protection rule’ that effectively censors and silences legitimate political speech Biden’s campaign and its supporters do not like,” the letter read.