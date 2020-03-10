Watch: Joe Biden Suffers Problem with Teeth During Victory Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to have issues with his teeth again Tuesday night as he delivered a victory speech.

Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden was addressing the media in Philadelphia after winning the Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi primaries on Tuesday, and as he read a prepared text, he seemed to suffer a problem with his mouth.

Watch:

Quiet..measured. And teeth popping out of his mouth. This is a different tone than the one he takes with auto workers. pic.twitter.com/JtFHNZbSQO — E. (@E2Tha) March 11, 2020

It’s not the first time Biden has had a problem with his teeth on live television.

As moderator David Muir asked a question of Biden during a September Democrat debate, the candidate could be seen moving his mouth around as though he was chewing gum. At the conclusion of Muir’s question, Biden seemed to fumble with his teeth, trying to keep them in his face.

Did anybody else notice that 54 minutes into the debate former VP Joe Biden’s teeth came loose? #DemocraticDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/qVxHjNOhj8 — Casey A Marx (@caseyamarx) September 14, 2019

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.