Watch: Joe Biden Suffers Problem with Teeth During Victory Speech

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 10: Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the media and a small group of supporters with his wife Dr. Jill Biden during a primary night event on March 10, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Six states - Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington, and North …
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to have issues with his teeth again Tuesday night as he delivered a victory speech.

Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden was addressing the media in Philadelphia after winning the Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi primaries on Tuesday, and as he read a prepared text, he seemed to suffer a problem with his mouth.

Watch:

It’s not the first time Biden has had a problem with his teeth on live television.

As moderator David Muir asked a question of Biden during a September Democrat debate, the candidate could be seen moving his mouth around as though he was chewing gum. At the conclusion of Muir’s question, Biden seemed to fumble with his teeth, trying to keep them in his face.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.

