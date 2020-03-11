A top staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim President Trump “decided” to let the coronavirus get “out of hand.”

Musing after the President’s Oval Office address, Rob Flaherty wrote, “Sure seems like this is getting out of hand and Donald Trump decided to let it be this way.”

Flaherty is the Biden campaign’s digital director. His accusation comes as the President called on Americans to put “politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify as one nation and one family.”

“Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus,” Trump said. “Wash your hands, clean often-used surfaces, cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all, if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home.”

He added, “The virus will not have a chance against us.”

