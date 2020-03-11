Joe Biden suffered another moment on Tuesday that indicated why a cognitive functioning test may be necessary.

While addressing the media in Philadelphia after another round of primary wins, Biden thanked his supporters then trailed off when saying what office he’s running for.

While thanking his staff, Crazy Uncle Joe appears to forget what office he’s actually running for… pic.twitter.com/UcV8bnD5Am — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 11, 2020

Pointing behind him, he said, “Our headquarters is just around the corner. And these are all people that have been working like the devil to try to get us elected as the uh…” before trailing off. “So I want to thank them,” Biden said.

In late February, Biden told an audience he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is "running for the United States Senate" and that if they don't like him they can "vote for the other Biden." I honestly wish he would've retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help. Where I come from, you don’t get far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate,” he said.

Biden continued, “Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?”

He never corrected his error.

When asked Tuesday if it was appropriate to swear at a man who was questioning him about his gun policy, Biden responded, “Well, I’m surprised that Sanders is joining Trump. You know, it just surprises me.”

Asked about him swearing at this voter, Biden pivots and says he is “surprised” Sanders is in alignment with the Trump campaign on bashing him: pic.twitter.com/9zetQZzO2m — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.