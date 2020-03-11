Watch: Joe Biden Trails Off in Victory Speech Before Saying Which Office He’s Running For

Joe Biden suffered another moment on Tuesday that indicated why a cognitive functioning test may be necessary.

While addressing the media in Philadelphia after another round of primary wins, Biden thanked his supporters then trailed off when saying what office he’s running for.

Pointing behind him, he said, “Our headquarters is just around the corner. And these are all people that have been working like the devil to try to get us elected as the uh…” before trailing off. “So I want to thank them,” Biden said.

In late February, Biden told an audience he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help. Where I come from, you don’t get far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate,” he said.

Biden continued, “Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?”

He never corrected his error.

When asked Tuesday if it was appropriate to swear at a man who was questioning him about his gun policy, Biden responded, “Well, I’m surprised that Sanders is joining Trump. You know, it just surprises me.”

