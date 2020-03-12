Iowa Poll: Trump Beating Biden, Sanders by Double Digits

President Donald Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by double digits in a hypothetical election matchup in the key battleground state of Iowa, shows a poll released on Thursday.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows President Trump tops Biden, the Democrat presidential primary frontrunner, 51 percent to 41 percent in support among likely voters. Eight percent of the poll’s respondents said they are undecided. Sanders trails the president 41 percent to 53 percent, while six percent are unsure about the potential match-up.

The figures also show President Trump has hit 50 percent approval among Iowans, marking his highest rating in the poll.

“That is a high-water mark in the Iowa Poll,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer.

“There are some things about the man, personally, I don’t care for, but policy, yes,” independent voter Steve Jorgensen told the Des Moines Register of President Trump. “His trade policies — particularly for the farmers — I think in the long run are going to turn out great. A lot of us right now are kind of in-between. It’s tough out here, buddy. But it’s coming around.”

The poll, conducted between March 2 and March 5, surveyed 800 people (667 which were likely voters,) and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

President Trump defeated his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton by almost 10 points in Iowa in the 2016 election.