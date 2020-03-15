Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) refused to say if he supports a national quarantine to combat the growing coronavirus threat on Sunday, choosing instead to attack both President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Biden, who many believe has locked up his party’s nomination, was asked during the Democrat presidential primary debate if he believed a “national lockdown” was in order to prevent the virus from spreading. Instead of answering the question head on, the former vice president responded by saying it was important to listen to “medical experts.”

“What I would do is what we did in our administration. I would call a meeting in the situation room of all the experts in America dealing with this crisis,” Biden said in an apparent attack at Trump.

The former vice president went on to add that experts were more important than having a universal health care, like Sanders’s signature Medicare for All proposal.

“With all do respect to Medicare for All, you have a single-payer system in Italy. It doesn’t work there,” Biden said. “It has nothing to do with Medicare for All. That would not solve the problem at all.”

Biden’s refusal to state his views on a national quarantine comes only days after the former vice president unveiled his proposal for responding to the pandemic. As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, a number of the proposals offered by Biden were already being implemented by the Trump administration.