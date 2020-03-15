Live Updates*** Biden, Sanders Debate in Near-Empty DC Studio

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will debate this evening in a near-empty studio in Washington, DC.

The debate–sponsored by CNN, Univision, and the CHC Bold PAC–was scheduled to be held in Arizona but moved to D.C. for precautionary reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate the debate with Univision’s Ilia Calderón.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern

—

8:06 PM: Biden says we have to be providing for hospitals that are going to be needed because the present system can’t handle the surge that is likely to come. He accidentally says we did this before with the coronavirus before correcting himself and talking about the H1N1 virus.

8:05 PM: Sanders says the most important he would do tonight to save American lives is to “shut this president up right now because he is undermining” doctors and scientists by “blabbering” with “unfactual conclusions.”

Sanders says every person should be assured that if they get sick with the coronavirus, they won’t have to pay for treatment and testing.

8:02 PM: Biden, when asked what he would say to Americans confronting the new reality, says his heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and calls for a “national rallying.” Biden says we have to take care of those who have been exposed and are likely to be exposed with test kits. Second, he wants to make sure every state has at least 10 drive-thru testing centers. He talks about the need for additional hospital beds. Says Department of Defense and FEMA can set them up. Biden says we have to deal with the economic fallout. He again says that he sees his time is up in what is becoming a very awkward crutch.

Biden coughs into his hand about six works into his first response. The kind of thing we didn't notice a week ago. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 16, 2020

8:00 PM: Debate is about to get started. Tapper calls this a “unique event.” Tapper says he hopes this debate becomes a “conversation.”

7:58 PM: On CNN, McAuliffe says Democrats can come out of tonight because Trump’s tweets today show that something is wrong with him. “Insanity,” he says.

7:55 PM: Biden and Sanders are on stage. They elbow-bump instead of shaking hands.

7:45 PM: Biden ready to reach out to Sanders supporters:

Senior Biden aide on tonight's debate: "Joe Biden will make it clear to Senator Sanders' supporters that there's space for them…we welcome your support, but we're also going to welcome their ideas, their passion and their commitment to the issues they care so deeply about." https://t.co/T65LylQtMe — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 15, 2020

Tonight is Joe Biden's first time in a one-on-one debate for the office of the presidency .,. but he has debated one-on-one twice for the office of VP …. pic.twitter.com/mAaj9HnQtQ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 15, 2020

The stage is set for tonight's 8pm ET debate. The podiums are placed 6 feet apart, in accordance with CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/90UXo1Z74X — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 15, 2020

This is what voters will be thinking about when assessing candidates from both parties.