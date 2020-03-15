WATCH: Joe Biden Starts Debate Off with Cough into His Hand

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off Sunday’s Democrat debate with a cough directly into his hand.
Joe Biden continued to cough when the camera was on Bernie Sanders.
Watch:
Wild strategy by Joe Biden to cough in his opening statement. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/U74fwekDJJ
— David Blattman (@davidblattman) March 16, 2020
The candidates were positioned six feet apart in a CNN studio in Washington, DC.
Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.
