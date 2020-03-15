WATCH: Joe Biden Starts Debate Off with Cough into His Hand

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the 2020 Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) Legislative Conference at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off Sunday’s Democrat debate with a cough directly into his hand.

Joe Biden continued to cough when the camera was on Bernie Sanders.

Watch:

The candidates were positioned six feet apart in a CNN studio in Washington, DC.

