WATCH: Joe Biden Starts Debate Off with Cough into His Hand

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off Sunday’s Democrat debate with a cough directly into his hand.

Joe Biden continued to cough when the camera was on Bernie Sanders.

Watch:

Wild strategy by Joe Biden to cough in his opening statement. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/U74fwekDJJ — David Blattman (@davidblattman) March 16, 2020

The candidates were positioned six feet apart in a CNN studio in Washington, DC.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.