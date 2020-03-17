Live Updates*** Florida, Illinois, Arizona Election Results

Florida, Illinois, and Arizona will hold primary elections tonight as former Vice President Joe Biden tries to solidify his delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Ohio postponed its primary after Health Director Dr. Amy Action ordered the state’s polls due to a health emergency after a court denied Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s request to postpone its primary until June 2.

Most polls in Florida (219 delegates) will close at 7 PM ET with the rest closing at 8 PM ET. Polls in Illinois (155) close at 8 PM ET. Polls in Arizona (67) close at 10 PM ET.

—

7:45 PM:

Our decision desk expects turnout for the Florida Dem primary will end up around 2.25 million. In 2016, it was 1.7 million. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 17, 2020

7:35 PM: Sanders for $2,000 cash payments. Sanders says utility services must also be restored to customers who have had water/electricity shut off. He calls for more funding for rental assistance and waiving of all student loan payments for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. He says the crisis should be another moneymaking opportunity for corporate American and Wall Street. He says the coronavirus vaccine must be free and says stock buybacks and bonus for executives should be banned during the coronavirus crisis.

.@BernieSanders calls for emergency $2,000 cash payments to every household in america every month for the duration of the crisis. — mike casca (@cascamike) March 17, 2020

Join me live as we discuss the government response to the coronavirus and the actions required going forward. https://t.co/BRCjeg5TNw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 17, 2020

As results begin to trickle in in Florida, @BernieSanders is speaking about the coronavirus on a livestream, estimating a $2 trillion price tag "to prevent deaths, job losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe." He hasn't mentioned today's voting yet. — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) March 17, 2020

7:30 PM: Math not looking good for Sanders:

Biden is on a path to net ~100 delegates out of Florida as we reach 20% of the vote counted. Bernie is not going to be able to turn this campaign around, folks. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 17, 2020

7:20 PM: Biden’s remarks scheduled for 9 PM. Can he deliver remarks without rambling, having trouble reading the prompter, and yelling into the microphone?

Biden will deliver election night remarks at 9pm — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) March 17, 2020

7:10 PM: Biden up big in Florida:

Biden with a 32 point lead in the Pasco early + absentee. And 36 point lead in Broward. Florida is done. It is all in the delegate count now. — Steve “FSU Hoops are ACC Champs” Schale (@steveschale) March 17, 2020

Bernie Sanders made attacks on Joe Biden's record on Social Security a major point of contrast (even ran ads in Florida), but Florida Dem voters said trust Biden more on it.

https://t.co/WjMBBWu78A pic.twitter.com/n5pF4tulhS — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 17, 2020

7:00 PM: Most polls in Florida closed.

6:50 PM: Biden trusted to handle crisis:

NEW: in phone polling, it's Biden over Sanders on trust to handle a crisis 71-23 percent in Florida, 64-31 in Illinois and 63-31 percent in Arizona. This is in lieu of typical exit polls. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 17, 2020

AZ, FL, OH @CBSNews Exit Poll: Voters picked health care as the issue that would be most important in their vote pic.twitter.com/KnIH2xE8uN — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) March 17, 2020

Florida Poll, On Medicare For All: Support 57%

Oppose 32% CBS pic.twitter.com/9ZqoN0Euhm — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 17, 2020

Something to think about as Florida’s results come in:

2) The Sanders campaign choosing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz as a campaign co-chair in 2020 was a very controversial choice. White liberals might love her, but a lot of Puerto Ricans do not, especially moderate Dems and GOPers. 3) Boricuas in Central FL love Obama. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 16, 2020

Sanders Camp vs. Biden Camp:

Genuinely cannot believe that the Biden campaign is trying to reassure America by specifically citing the 1918 pandemic that saw "an estimated 675,000 died from the flu — more than 12 times the number of American combat deaths in World War I." https://t.co/tqgZh8Ogd8 https://t.co/YFXOtHAXtu — David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 17, 2020

Currently in a poorly ventilated basement of the Gage Park early vote site, the second largest Latino district in Illinois. The current wait time here is just over an hour. Folks have already started to leave saying they aren’t willing to risk their health. #IllinoisPrimary pic.twitter.com/jAxoI6mkcG — Abshir Omar (@AbshirDSM) March 17, 2020

JUST IN: In new statement, @DNC is calling on states yet to hold primaries to "use a variety of other critical mechanisms that will make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials alike. The simplest tool is vote by mail." pic.twitter.com/U5i8OAmPVr — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 17, 2020

VIDEO: Ohio polling workers pick up cancellation signs to post at their respective locations, after Governor Mike DeWine issued on Monday night a delay to the state's primaries due to concerns of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/axlcHmwo8B — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 17, 2020

WATCH: @VaughnHillyard interviews an 82-year-old Arizona voter who discovered the polling location she had used for decades was closed. She then spent 80 minutes finding a new location to cast her vote. pic.twitter.com/SGrpzOiOEH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2020