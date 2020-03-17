Nolte: Florida Poll Shows Trump Beating Biden, Bernie

A Univision poll of the crucially important swing state Florida shows President Trump beating both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Against Grandpa Joe Biden, Trump leads 48 to 45 percent.

This is in line with a Florida Atlantic poll taken a few days earlier that has Trump up 51 to 49 percent over Biden.

Against Bernie Sanders, Trump wins the Sunshine State 49 to 42 percent.

That Florida Atlantic poll shows Trump up over Bernie 53 to 47 percent.

One advantage Democrats were looking for in Florida was Andrew Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who ran for governor (and lost) in 2018.

Gillum, a young, charismatic black man, was almost certainly at the top of any list for vice presidential nominees. Those hopes came to a screeching halt last week, though, when police found Gillum inebriated at 1 a.m. in a hotel room with another man who had overdosed. The second man works as a gay escort. What’s more, meth was found in the room. Gillum is married with three children.

Other swing state polling is not as rosy for Trump.

In Ohio, an NBC/Marist poll (which is not a very reliable poll), shows Trump losing to Biden 49 to 45 percent and losing to Bernie 48 to 46 percent. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by eight points.

In Arizona, Marist shows Trump losing to Biden by one point, 47 to 46 percent; Trump is beating Bernie 48 to 45 percent. In 2016, Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points.

With the economy effectively shut down and the president in war mode, the entire game board is scrambled. We have no idea what our country, our economy, or the world is going to look like next week, much less in eight months. That’s the long way of saying these polls don’t mean much right now.

We also don’t know how well Trump is going to handle this unprecedented situation. My guess is that people will judge him based on the final numbers, the death toll, as grisly as that sounds.

Anyone who tells you they can foresee what anything will look like in November, much less the presidential election, is delusional.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.