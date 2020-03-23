Trump: Very Important We Totally Protect Our Asian-American Community

President Trump called on the nation to protect the Asian-American community, citing “nasty language” to Asian Americans due to the coronavirus originating in China and the misconception that Asian Americans are to blame.

“It’s very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States and all around the world,” he said Monday during a White House press briefing.

“They’re amazing people. And the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, s, or form,” he added.

Leftists have claimed that Trump’s usage of the words “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus is instigating racism against Asian Americans. Trump said he uses the term because the virus came from Wuhan, China. China has been trying to deny that the virus originated in China and has even blamed U.S. Army soldiers for bringing it to Wuhan.

Several cases of racism in the U.S. have been reported, although some appear to be perpetuated by other minorities against Asian Americans.

Trump also tweeted earlier on Monday:

It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!

….is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Asked what prompted his remarks about Asian Americans, Trump responded: “It seems that there could be a little bit of nasty language towards the Asian Americans in our country and I don’t like that at all.”

“These are incredible people. They love our country and I’m not going to let it happen,” he said. “They are making statements to Great American citizens that happen to be of Asian heritage and I’m not going to let that happen.”

“They’re working closely with us to get rid of it,” he said. “We will prevail together. It’s very important.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.