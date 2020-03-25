MSNBC’s O’Donnell Predicts ‘Millions’ Will Die if Churches ‘Packed’ on Easter

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday evening said “millions” of Americans will die in May if President Donald Trump gets his wish for “packed churches” all over the country on Easter Sunday.

After playing a clip of Trump saying he wanted “packed churches” on Easter Sunday, O’Donnell said it is “utter nonsense but it is deadly nonsense.”

“If that happened on Easter Sunday, just 19 days from now, then in May, you’d have millions of dead people all over the country. Millions,” O’Donnell said on his MSNBC show. “If you have packed churches all over the country, including California, on Easter Sunday, by May there could be a million dead people in California.”

O’Donnell said that fortunately Trump does not have control over whether people in states like Massachusetts or Louisiana go back to work and mentioned that “none of the governors who have shut down their states has paid any attention to what Donald Trump thinks about shutting down businesses” and his “fever dreams.”

“Churches are not going to be packed all over the country on Easter,” O’Donnell predicted. “The Pope has canceled public Easter Sunday services at the Vatican and he did it two weeks ago. And Donald Trump wants you in a packed church in America on Easter Sunday. The Pope doesn’t want you to die by going to church.”

When asked on Tuesday why he thought it would be a good time to re-start the economy around Easter, Trump replied: “I just thought it was a beautiful time.”