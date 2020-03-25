Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden postponed an on-camera press briefing late Tuesday after a series of awkward and ultimately disastrous television appearances earlier in the day.

Joe Biden cancelled his online press briefing that was scheduled today after making appearances on CNN and The View. His campaign says he will do the briefing again tomorrow. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 24, 2020

Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker wrote on Twitter that Biden had canceled his online press briefing after appearances on CNN and The View.

“His campaign says he will do the briefing again tomorrow,” Walker wrote.

The development came on the heels of three TV appearances.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden had two awkward moments with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Biden has had plenty of time in his basement to think about what he wants to say And yet… pic.twitter.com/BNlKf2w9QQ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 24, 2020

Biden acted as though he wasn’t on live television.

“Why doesn’t he just act like a president?” he wondered.

“That’s a stupid way to say it,” Biden chided himself and talking over Wallace, which caused a long awkward moment of silence.

“Sorry,” he said, prompting her to say, “Go ahead.”

“No, no, probably best I don’t,” Biden responded, which brought on more seconds of silence.

A couple minutes later, the front runner said, “I just can’t forgive the guy. I don’t know, it’s like watching a yo-yo. I shouldn’t have said it that way.”

“It feels that way,” Wallace jumped in.

Biden stopped and flashed an awkward look on his face.

Earlier in the afternoon, the candidate was scolded for his improper cough technique.

“You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow,” Jake Tapper said, demonstrating by holding up his arm.

“I don’t know, sir. I learned that, actually, covering your White House,” the host added.

“No, actually that’s true, but fortunately I’m alone in my home, but that’s okay,” Biden responded.

“Do it into your elbow,” Tapper lectured, prompting a laugh from Biden.

Biden began the day with an appearance on The View.

Joe Biden: "We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what." WHAT??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ao2IGDr6x9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020

“We have to take care of the cure — that will make the problem worse no matter what, no matter what,” he said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.