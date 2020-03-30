Republican lawmakers hit back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for claiming that President Trump was slow to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out that she was pushing impeachment at the same time the virus was spreading to the United States.

Pelosi on Sunday told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “What the president — his denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.”

“When did this president know about this and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know it?” she added.

At least several Republican lawmakers reminded Pelosi that she was focused on impeaching the president as the coronavirus began spreading around the world.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted: “When @realDonaldTrump formed the Wuhan #coronavirus task force in, Nancy Pelosi was passing out her impeachment pens.”

Pelosi infamously handed out commemorative pens after the signing of a House resolution to impeach the president.

Although that happened on January 15 and Trump formed his task force on January 29, in between that time House Democrats began their opening arguments for removing Trump in the Senate.

Meanwhile, as reported by Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak, the first news report of the first known death from the coronavirus was on January 11, and the first person with coronavirus reportedly arrived in the U.S. on January 23.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency, and the next day, the Senate held a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial that was launched by Pelosi.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said Pelosi should “sit this one out” while she blames Trump for the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Speaker should sit this one out trying to spend this critical time playing the coronavirus blame game,” he said.

I vividly remember that the same day Pres Trump first met with his coronavirus Task Force on January 29, 2020, Congress was being hijacked with her sham impeachment trial,” he tweeted.

Democrats also criticized Trump for shutting down all travel from China on January 31 as xenophobic and extreme.

