Bernie Sanders Wasted over $160 Million on Failed Presidential Campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wasted over $160 million on his failed presidential campaign, according to the latest federal election records.

The campaign finance report filed on February 29, 2020, showed that Sanders spent $160,984,978 on his campaign, according to Open Secrets.

Millions more were likely spent as Sanders continued to campaign through March and into April, despite cutting back on campaign activities as the coronavirus pandemic sent many states into lockdown.

Sanders was the most prolific fundraiser in the Democrat party, raising over $179 million from donors. Small donors contributing less than $200 represented 54 percent of his total donors, according to Open Secrets.

The self-described democratic socialist is the last Democrat candidate to leave the race, despite spending significantly less than several self-funded billionaire candidates. Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent $600 million on his failed campaign and Tom Steyer wasted $252 million.

Other candidates who failed to win the nomination included Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who spent over $38.64 million. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) spent about $17.14 million on his failed attempt to win the presidency. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wasted over $24 million, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar wasted over $47 million. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg wasted $89 million on his campaign.

Democrats have already spent over $1 billion in their attempts to be the candidate to challenge President Donald Trump for the presidency in 2020.