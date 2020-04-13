Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

Joshua Caplan

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president days after dropping his own campaign for the White House.

“Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republican — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse,” Sanders said during a livestream event with Biden.

The announcement comes after Sanders suspended campaign on Wednesday morning, paving the way for Biden to become the Democrat Party’s White House nominee.

