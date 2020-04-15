Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) once again wants former Vice President Joe Biden to know that she really wants to be his vice-presidential pick.

Speaking to Elle, Abrams reaffirmed her interest in joining the Democrat Party’s White House ticket, stating she would be “honored,” to do so and “would be an excellent running mate.”

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy,” the Georgia Democrat told the magazine.

“I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” she added.

In addition to Abrams, other possible vice-presidential picks include Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Abrams’ comments echoed those that she made earlier this once when addressing speculation she could be Biden’s running mate, stating that she is “very honored to be considered” and would be “happy to serve” with the former vice president.

“I believe I bring the experience in the public sector, the private sector, the non-profit sector. I’ve also done international work and I’ve been an effective leader. Just this year and last year I stood up a 20-state network to ensure protection of our elections,” she told MSNBC Live at the time. “But more than anything, I’m committed to helping serve this country with the common sense, with the leadership and with the experience to work at the state and national level because we have to remember, part of the response we’re seeing right now in lieu of leadership from the national level has been our states, and it’s been my privilege for 11 years to help lead the state of Georgia as Democratic leader for seven years and as a state legislator for 11 years.”

The ambitious Abrams, who still refuses to concede the 2018 Georgia governor’s race to Brian Kemp, has predicted that she will be president by 2040.

“That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic,” she told Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight when asked about her possible White House plans in January.